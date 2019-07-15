Man charged with DUI in deadly York Co. crash

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - A man is facing six charges, including DUI, in connection to a crash in York County that killed on person and seriously injured two others Sunday afternoon.
The two-vehicle wreck happened just before 3:30 p.m. on McCalls Highway, east of McCalls. Troopers say a vehicle being driven by Tyler Cummings crossed the center line, striking another car.
One person in the other car was killed. Two others in the second car, including the driver and a 26-year-old passenger were taken to the hospital. A 4-month-old and a 3-year-old who were in the second car were not hurt.
The victims’ names have not been released.
Cummings was arrested on multiple charges including felony DUI resulting in death, being a habitual traffic offender and use of a vehicle without permission. He was taken to the York Police Department and given a $2,045 bond.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.