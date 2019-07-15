Knights Drop Finale To Stripers 5-4

Press release provided by Charlotte Knights.
(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) – The Charlotte Knights ended their four-game home series with a 5-4 loss to the Gwinnett Stripers on Sunday night at BB&T Ballpark.
Gwinnett gained an early advantage behind Adam Duvall’s two-run homer to left in the top of the first against Charlotte starter Hector Santiago (L, 3-3). Sean Kazmar’s RBI single in the third and Ryan LaMarre’s solo homer doubled the Gwinnett lead to 4-0 in the 4th.
The Knights responded in the bottom half as Luis Robert and Daniel Palka reached with back-to-back singles to start the inning. Rehabbing Chicago White Sox catcher Welington Castillo then got the Knights on the board with a towering three-run homer to left, his first with the Knights, to cut the Gwinnett lead to 4-3.
The Stripers added a run in the sixth on Kazmar’s RBI ground out to score LaMarre and give Gwinnett a 5-3 lead.
That would remain the score until the bottom of the ninth. Down to their last out, the Knights kept the game alive with a single from Ryan Goins and Robert got hit by a pitch to put the winning run at the plate. Palka then drove in Goins with a single to left to make it a one-run game. But Castillo grounded out to end the game with the tying run on second base.
Offensively, Robert went 1-for-3 with a run and a stolen base while Palka and Trey Michalczewski each recorded a pair of hits in the loss. Castillo’s three-run homer was his first at the Triple-A level since 2012.
Santiago took the loss after giving up four earned runs over 5.0 innings with five strikeouts. Matt Foster was first out of the bullpen and gave up one run over 2.0 innings. Colton Turner and Thyago Vieira each pitched a scoreless inning for the Knights.
The Knights begin a seven-game road trip on Monday night with the first of four games against the Buffalo Bisons. Kyle Kubat (1-1, 4.85) is scheduled to start for the Knights. Pregame coverage of the 7:05 p.m. game is set for 6:50 p.m. on 730 The Game ESPN Charlotte. The “Voice of the Charlotte Knights” Matt Swierad will have the call for all of the action.
