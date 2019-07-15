July weather expected to get hotter

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte and most neighborhoods outside of the mountains managed the mid 90s both days of the weekend and we’re headed right back there for the start of the workweek.
On top of that, building humidity levels will push the afternoon heat index to the upper 90s for a time this afternoon, and it’s only going to get hotter this week.
As the intense heat continues to build, more mid 90s are in the forecast, but feeling like the triple digits for at least a couple of hours both Tuesday and Wednesday. Ouch!
As for much-needed rain, the forecast remains dry for the most part through the early part of the week, with very limited storm chances through about Wednesday. By late week some of the remnant moisture from Barry is going to swing through, bringing scattered storms back into the picture.
Thereafter, the intense heat will continue to build, as a strong upper-level ridge pushes back into the picture.
This will mean more mid 90s, with triple digits heat indices from about Friday through next Sunday. Daily storms chances will remain low during this time, but at least a few neighborhoods should get hosed down each afternoon.
It's summer, after all. Keep cool!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
