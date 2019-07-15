Is fall starting to sound good yet?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The heat and humidity will go on for quite some time. Highs will be in the mid 90s for the whole 7-day forecast!
Plus, we know the drill. The temperatures are only half of it. You also have to factor in the humidity. It will feel like the mid to upper 90s every day through Wednesday.
Thursday and Friday will feature temps in the mid 90s with dew points in the 70s. That will make for 100°+ heat indices. If you’re already making weekend plans (nothing wrong with that) you may want to aim for early to midday activities outdoors.
How about rain? Well, it doesn’t look like our wettest week. There is a 20% chance for afternoon thunderstorms most days. The chance increases to 30% on Thursday and over the weekend. Might be pretty nice to see a cooling thunderstorm by then.
Stay cool!
- Meteorologist Leigh Brock
