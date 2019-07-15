Inmate accused of killing shelter companion dog to appear in court Monday

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - A prisoner who is accused of killing a companion animal in his cell is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.
Benjamin Holliday was indicted in January 2019 for killing a dog that was visiting Warren County Correctional Institution through a program that allowed inmates to help train rescue animals.
Animal rescue Joseph’s Legacy says Holliday killed their dog Evie on Aug. 25 while she was in his prison cell.
The 4-year-old German shepherd-mix was part of a prison program designed to help trusted inmates and rescued animals prepare for a new life with new skills.
A necropsy showed Evie died from blunt force trauma to her abdomen, causing her liver to hemorrhage, the rescue said. The necropsy also found damage to Evie’s kidney.
Joseph’s Legacy removed all dogs from the program and said they would not partner with Warren County Correctional Institution again.
“We shut it down for us. We will never do it again because we’d be stupid to. You know, you hit us once, okay. You’ll never get us again," Joseph’s Legacy President Meg Melampy said.
Rescuers have shown up to every court hearing for Holliday and said they’ll continue doing so until justice is served.
The Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction is taking a closer look at the programs and making changes to the policies to prevent what happened to Evie from ever happening again.
