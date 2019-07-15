Durham man dies while trying to rescue children off Wrightsville Beach

By Jim Gentry | July 15, 2019 at 12:49 PM EDT - Updated July 15 at 4:38 PM

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - A Durham man died while trying to rescue children in the water off Wrightsville Beach on Sunday.

According to town officials, emergency workers were unable to resuscitate 35-year-old Johnny Lee Vann Jr. after he was pulled from the water.

Emergency crews were dispatched to the vicinity of Beach Access 43 shortly after 4 p.m.

Eyewitnesses told officials that Vann was attempting to rescue several of his children from the water when he began to experience trouble.

