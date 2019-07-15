CMS Board suspends Superintendent Dr. Clayton Wilcox

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg School Board (CMS) has agreed to suspend Superintendent Dr. Clayton Wilcox, the district announced Monday.
Just after 11 a.m., CMS sent out a statement detailing the suspension and Wilcox’s replacement while he is suspended:
“CMS can confirm that the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Board of Education has suspended Superintendent Clayton Wilcox. The suspension goes into effect today and Dr. Wilcox will continue to receive his salary while suspended. During this time, Earnest Winston will serve as Acting Superintendent. CMS remains focused on the priorities that matter most – our students, teaching and learning in every school as we look forward to the start of the 2019-2020 school year. Because this is a personnel matter, we cannot provide further details at this time.”
The school board met behind closed doors Friday morning to discuss the superintendent’s job performance. Wilcox was not present for Friday’s meeting.
Sources say there were several things that led up to the board’s decision. One area of concern was that the district stopped fingerprinting new employees for the past year, sources say. The board was not pleased when they found out.
CMS says more than 3,000 new employees were not fingerprinted, despite the fact that it is CMS policy to fingerprint all new employees to ensure individuals who work with students have been thoroughly checked out.
In a recent interview with WBTV, Wilcox said the absence of fingerprinting was his fault.
Originally, Charlotte Mecklenburg School representatives claimed the reason they stopped fingerprinting new employees in the district was because they changed fingerprinting companies.
“We dropped the ball because we didn’t change the policy before we changed the practice," Wilcox said.
The last time the board met behind closed doors to evaluate the superintendent was in June. Wilcox was present for that meeting.
After the closed door meeting, WBTV asked Wilcox how the meeting went.
"I think it is important for the board and I to have a continuing dialogue about the challenges we face," Wilcox said. "For me it's not anything out of the ordinary - it's just a conversation with the board around my performance as part of the evaluation process. It's all good."
Sources said Wilcox would receive a letter informing him of the board’s decision. At that time, we are told, it would be up to Wilcox whether to accept the board’s decision or appeal it. Wilcox has been with the district since July 2017.
