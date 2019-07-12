Bath salts, crack cocaine seized by Columbus County deputies after undercover investigation

HALLSBORO, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office raided a home in Hallsboro and arrested one man in connection with the investigation.
Jamal Devon Bryant, 33, is accused of selling crack cocaine to an undercover agent multiple times at his home on Red Bug Road.
On July 3, 2019, investigators served a search warrant on the home and found two assault rifles, crack cocaine, cash and digital scales. Bryant, who was home while the warrant was served, reportedly had a handgun and bath salts found on his person.
Bryant was arrested and charged with five counts of sell/deliver cocaine, six counts of possession with the intent to sell/deliver cocaine, six counts of maintaining a dwelling to keep/sell a controlled substance, one count of possession with the intent to sell/deliver MDPV, one count of possession of drug paraphernalia, and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon.
After his arrest, Bryant was served with two probation violations and placed under a $325,000 bond.
