A UNC-Charlotte alum performed a song written in honor of Riley Howell, one of six students who were shot in a shooting on campus in April.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Shellem Cline is a singer-songwriter. According to his Facebook page he is a former UNC-Charlotte student.
He wrote a song in honor of Riley Howell who was shot and killed in the shootings.
Saturday, Cline performed the song live in front of Howell's family at Creekwood Farm RV Park in Waynesville N.C.
The lyrics describe the moments Howell tackled a gunman that opened fire in his UNC-Charlotte classroom in April.
Howell is credited with saving lives by sacrificing his own.
Cline’s called Howell an American Hero.
