Two killed, one injured in east Charlotte shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - CMPD is currently looking for suspects involved with a shooting on Electra Lane that left two people deceased and one injured.
Police arrived at the scene of the crime shortly after 12:40 a.m. on Sunday morning upon receiving an assault with a deadly weapon report.
After arriving at the scene, officials located three victims near an apartment complex, two of whom were declared deceased at the scene. Another victim was transported to a hospital by Medic. All three had suffered gunshot wounds, according to authorities.
No further information has been released at this time as this remains an active investigation.
