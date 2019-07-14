Still tracking Barry... Another warm and muggy day here

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Tropical Storm Barry should weaken to a depression as it moves over Louisiana and Arkansas today. It continues to put down a lot of heavy rain and flooding across those areas. It will remain well to the west of us though.
Closer to home, we are looking at another muggy day. Rain chances are a little lower today than yesterday. There is still a 20% chance for a few storms to pop through later today. Highs will reach the low to mid 90s.
Monday through Wednesday will hold steady on that track. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s and there won’t be much of a noticeable change in the humidity. There is a 20% chance for thunderstorms each afternoon.
The second half of the week will bring a little better chance for storms. The remnants of Barry will be fizzling out as it gets closer to us. We may get a few showers out of it though. The rain chance will increase to 30% by then. Highs will stay in the low to mid 90s.
Have a great day!
Meteorologist Leigh Brock
