Rowan Public Library Book Talk Features N.C. Author Mark de Castrique

The RPL Book Talk is part of summer reading programming, which this year is themed around “Universe of Stories.” “I reached out to de Castrique because his stories are so popular with our patrons. I have to keep replacing his books in our collection because they get read to tatters and fall apart! His books hit a sweet spot for mystery fans that is layered and intricately-plotted, but also have humor and the familiarity of places and characters we recognize. These books cross age, gender and racial lines with our readers”, said Abigail Hardison, RPL adult services supervisor.