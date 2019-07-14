Plaza Road extension in Cabarrus County to close for repairs

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The N.C. Department of Transportation plans to close Plaza Road Extension between Stafford Road and Starwood Drive at 9 a.m. Monday, July 15, weather permitting.
The closure is necessary for maintenance crews to replace a crossline pipe under the road. The closure will be in place through Friday afternoon, July 19.
During the closure, drivers can take Plaza Road Extension to Starwood Drive, continuing to Rocky River Road, back to the north end of Plaza Road Extension on the other side of the closure. Access to residences will be maintained.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.