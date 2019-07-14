Mecklenburg County DA speaks out about spike in crime, challenges in court system

While Mayweather declined to comment on the deadly shooting committed by Eddie Doh earlier this month at a local Steak N’ Shake, he did acknowledge that the DA’s office recognizes the issue with rising crime and repeat offenders. At the same time, he also suggested that it is out of the hands of his office once a person is sentenced for a crime. Releasing prisoners early is simply not a decision that local officials are making, Mayweather said.