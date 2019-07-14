Man arrested after masked suspects break into Statesville home, rob and tie-up family

STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A suspect has been brought into custody by the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office following a home invasion in Statesville early Sunday morning.
According to the five victims in the home off of Rosy Apple Lane, around 4 to 5 suspects wearing masks forced their way into the residence shortly after midnight.
At least one of the suspects was reportedly carrying a firearm and ordered the victims to give them money and drugs before tying them up. The owner of the house was then beaten with brass knuckles and stabbed in the head.
During the struggle with the home owner, the mask was partially removed from one of the suspects and the victim recognized the individual wearing it as Donald Blevins, a person he was already familiar with.
Once the suspects left the house with multiple stolen items, one of the victims was able to get free and call 911.
Detectives with the Sheriff’s Office located Blevins Sunday morning at around 10:00 a.m. and after obtaining a warrant, found evidence tying him to the crime.
Blevins has been charged with felony first degree burglary, felony assault with deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, felony first degree kidnapping, felony second degree kidnapping, and felony larceny.
This remains an active investigation as police continue searching for others involved with the home invasion.
