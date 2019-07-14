Kannapolis-based Haas F1 team has worst ever day in British GP

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - There have been some very bright spots over the years for the only American-based team racing in Formula One, but Sunday’s British Grand Prix will stand as one of the lowest, and it started on the first lap.
“It was a very disappointing race for us," said Guenther Steiner, Team Principal. "I’m just stating the obvious here. The best that our drivers could bring to the battle was a shovel – to dig the hole we’re in even deeper. We need to go back, regroup, and see what we do in future.”
Rich Energy Haas F1 Team drivers Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen fell victim to an opening-lap incident and both retired shortly thereafter in Sunday’s British Grand Prix, the 10th round of the 2019 FIA Formula One World Championship at Silverstone Circuit.
Grosjean was 14th and Magnussen 16th on the starting grid and launched cleanly. Magnussen pulled alongside to the right of Grosjean while the two were negotiating turn five and the two made side-by-side contact, both VF-19’s emerging with punctured rear tires. Both pitted to change from their Pirelli P Zero Red soft tires for a set of White hards and resumed, Grosjean in 19th and Magnussen in 20th.
“I picked up the rear right puncture. After the pit-stop the damage to the car, on the floor, the brake ducts and so on, it was too much to be able to carry on racing. We had to retire the car unfortunately," Grosjean said. "It’s a real shame. We wanted to evaluate both packages on the cars today. My car felt really good on the way to the grid, I was encouraged by those laps, and was hoping for a good race.”
Magnussen was called back to the pits after six laps, Grosjean after nine – both retired to the garage with accident damage.
With today’s results, Rich Energy Haas F1 Team remained ninth in the constructor’s championship with 16 points, three behind eighth-place Toro Rosso and Racing Points and 16 ahead of 10th-place Williams.
Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton won today’s British Grand Prix, crossing the finish line 24.928 seconds ahead of his Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas. It was Hamilton’s milestone 80th career win, his seventh of the season and sixth at Silverstone. Charles Leclerc of Scuderia Ferrari took the final podium position of third.
The 2019 FIA Formula One World Championship resumes July 28 with the German Grand Prix at Hockenheimring in Hockenheim.
Haas F1 Team pit notes contributed to this story.
