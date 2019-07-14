A hot weak ahead; remnant moisture from Barry late week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Unlike the last couple of afternoons, we’ve actually got a pretty quiet radar this evening which is leaving most communities to deal with the heat, but not much else to wrap up the weekend.
Highs yet again this afternoon pushed the mid 90s with heat indices in the upper 90s for a time, and it’s only going to get hotter this week. The forecast remains dry for the most part through early week, with very limited storm chances through about Wednesday.
By late week some of the remnant moisture from Barry is going to swing through, bringing scattered storms back into the picture. Late week the heat builds yet again with a strong upper level ridge back into the picture. This will mean a couple of mid 90s days, feeling like the triple digits from about Friday through next Sunday.
Daily storms appear likely during this time. It’s summer, after all.
Keep cool!
Meteorologist Lyndsay Tapases
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.