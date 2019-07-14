Charlotte Motor Speedway unveils ‘Ride the ROVAL™’

The “Ride the ROVAL™” promotion grants fans the chance to secure two tickets to the Sept. 29 Bank of America ROVAL™ 400 – the cutoff race in Round 1 of NASCAR’s playoffs – for just $60. All fans who buy the package, or any Bank of America ROVAL™ 400 tickets, will get to feel the excitement of Charlotte’s 17-turn, 2.28-mile road course oval from behind the wheel of their personal cars, as ticketholders are eligible to drive their personal cars for three paced laps around the ROVAL™ on July 20 or Aug. 17.