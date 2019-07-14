Accident on Brookshire Boulevard leaves one dead, two critically injured

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A single car accident resulted in one person being killed and three others taken to the hospital overnight.
The incident occurred around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday morning when a 2019 Audi Q5 that was travelling at a high rate of speed went off the roadway and flipped before crashing.
All four of the occupants inside of the vehicle were ejected upon impact and Medic took three of the passengers to the hospital after arriving on the scene, two of whom were considered critically injured. A fourth person in the car was declared deceased at the scene.
No further information has been released at this point as CMPD continues to investigate the matter.
