Suspect wanted for multiple felonies

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - CMPD is searching for a local man charged with three counts of breaking and entering and two counts of larceny.
Suspect Joseph Caldwell, 24, was last known to be in west Charlotte off of Wickham Lane. Caldwell is described as being 5′8″ tall and weighing 140 pounds. He was court ordered to wear an electronic monitoring device as a condition of his pre-trial release but has allowed its battery to die and has not been located since.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Joseph Caldwell is asked to immediately contact the Electronic Monitoring Unit at 704-432-8888, option #3 or call 911.
