South Charlotte through SC dealing with heavy evening storms

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As anticipated the hardest hit areas of storms this afternoon have been south of I-85 into South Carolina where many areas have had intense and frequent lightning, in addition to heavy rain for a large majority of the afternoon. South Charlotte remains under a Flash Flood Warning until 8:15pm this evening with some areas picking up a couple inches in the last few hours.
Fortunately conditions are beginning to improve for that area as the rain lightens up, although it may take another hour or two for the storms over South Carolina to subside.
Storm coverage will be down a bit for Sunday into early next week, leaving just the heat to be the headline through about Wednesday. More scattered storms return to the picture by Thursday and Friday of next week.
Enjoy the rest of your weekend,
Meteorologist Lyndsay Tapases
