Police: Louisville woman repeatedly punched, slammed puppy, threatened dog’s owners

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police arrested a woman after they say she tried to kill a puppy.
According to an arrest slip, Tonisha Pearson beat a puppy in the middle of 26th Street. Officials say the dog did not belong to her.
Several witnesses said they saw Pearon pick up a small dog and strike it with a closed first, before picking it up by the throat and slamming it on the concrete.
She allegedly also threatened to kill the owners of the dog while officers were on scene.
Pearson is charged with torturing a dog with serial physical injury, and terroristic threatening.
She was previously wanted on charges from October 2018 including public intoxication and criminal trespassing.
Pearson is being held at Louisville Metro Corrections.
