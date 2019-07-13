Columbus Police search for critically missing child

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is currently asking the public for assistance in locating a critically missing young child.
1-year-old Verla Clovis was last seen at her mother’s residence at Bull Creek Trailer Park on Saturday.
Verla is described as having black hair and brown eyes.
Police believe Verla may have been taken to the Opelika area by her biological father, Perry Sager, who took her without the mother’s consent. It is unknown what type of vehicle Sager could be driving.
If you have any information concerning the location of Verla or Sager you are asked to please contact 911 or the Columbus Police Department Special Victims Unit at (706) 653-3449.
