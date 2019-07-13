Barry drenching the Gulf coast - scattered thunderstorms for us

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - T.S. Barry is heading for the Louisiana coast and may strengthen to a hurricane before making landfall today. The biggest concern will be for very heavy rain over areas that do not need any more water right now. We will not likely be directly impacted by Barry in the Carolinas. The storm will head north for the next few days but the remnants could possibly bring us some showers late in the week.