Barry drenching the Gulf coast - scattered thunderstorms for us

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - T.S. Barry is heading for the Louisiana coast and may strengthen to a hurricane before making landfall today. The biggest concern will be for very heavy rain over areas that do not need any more water right now. We will not likely be directly impacted by Barry in the Carolinas. The storm will head north for the next few days but the remnants could possibly bring us some showers late in the week.
Our forecast doesn’t feature any huge changes. It will still be warm and muggy with highs in the low 90s. Rain chances will be best across South Carolina this afternoon and evening. The farther north you go, the better chance you have for a dry day. Sunday will be mainly dry for many of us – but it will be just a tad hotter. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s.
The week ahead doesn’t offer much of a cool-down. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s every day. The humidity isn’t going anywhere either. Rain chances will remain at around 20% for the first half of the week. As the remnants of Barry loop around, we will pick up a little better rain chance for the second half of the week.
Have a great day!
Meteorologist Leigh Brock
