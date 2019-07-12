Warrant: 17-year-old beat infant daughter over three months prior to death; judge sets $3M bond

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – A $3 million bond has been set for the teenage father charged in the beating death of his 1-year-old daughter.
Judge Jeff Moore set that bond for 17-year-old Jonathan Blake Barton during a hearing Friday morning in district court in Robeson County, according to the superior trial court coordinator.
Barton is charged with first-degree murder and felony child abuse inflicting serious injuries in relation to Jadalyn Barton’s death. His next court appearance is scheduled for July 26.
Authorities said Jonathan Barton is Jadalyn’s father.
Robeson County sheriff’s deputies responded on Tuesday to Southeastern Medical Center, where they said the 1-year-old was unresponsive and had multiple bruises on her body. She was later pronounced dead.
An autopsy was performed Thursday, but the official cause of death has not yet been released.
Barton struck the child with a his “fist, belt and/or switch” over a period of three months, causing extensive bruising over the 1-year-old’s body, according to an arrest warrant.
