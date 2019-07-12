Train collides with tow truck in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - An accident involving a train and a tow truck may change your morning commute. CMPD is on scene after an Amtrack train hit a tow truck as it was towing a vehicle on the tracks at McLean Road at Old Concord Road. Officials say no one was injured in the incident.
The road is shutdown as crews work to clear the accident from the tracks. You’re asked to use WT Harris Boulevard, University City Boulevard or Back Creek Church Road as alternate routes.
