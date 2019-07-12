Storms refire today, Barry still a tropical storm

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Today will be hot and humid again with afternoon readings back up close to 90°, pretty much on target for July. The best chance for showers and thunderstorms – some on the strong side - will be along and south of I-40 through the Piedmont as a slow-moving front pushes south.
Rain chances are actually very low for the mountains and neighborhoods north of I-40.
As storms die down this evening, temperatures will fall back to the lower 70s with a few fog patches possible.
That front mentioned above will push further south of Saturday, south rain chance look to be generally along and south of I-85 and most of us won’t have to deal with any rain on Sunday.
We’ll hold near 90° again on Saturday before inching up into the lower 90s on Sunday. Keep in mind the heat index will run higher than the actual temperature, as you can tack on a good five degrees to these afternoon readings when the humidity level is factored in.
In the tropics, Tropical Storm Barry is slowly drifting west across the north-central Gulf of Mexico and is expected to make landfall on the Louisiana coast on Saturday.
This strengthening storm is something we’ll continue to monitor, though the forecast generally pushes this system west and away from us, so unless things change dramatically, there’ll be no direct impact on the WBTV viewing area.
Hope you have a great Friday and weekend!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
