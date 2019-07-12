Sex offender charged after being found on school grounds at Faith 4th of July fair

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Deputies with the Rowan Sheriff’s Office removed a man from the Faith Fourth of July fair after learning he was a registered sex offender.
Rodney Shearer, Jr, was charged with being on the grounds of Faith Elementary School.
In May, Shearer was charged when he was found at the Bullhole at the Cooleemee River Park.
In 2013 Shearer was charged along with Chad Poss, accused of having a sexual relationship with a 14-year-old girl, within a 24 hour period, at a party in January.
After finding the messages on his daughter’s phone, the the girl’s father contacted the sheriff’s office and deputies began an investigation.
Shearer was then charged with one count of taking indecent liberties with a child and two counts of statutory rape. He was convicted of three counts of taking indecent liberties with a minor in that case.
