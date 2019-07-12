S.C. man accused of using relatives’ names, even a dead one, to forge prescriptions at Columbus Co. pharmacies

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A Conway, S.C. man is accused of forging multiple prescriptions, even using a dead relative’s name, and passing them off to pharmacies in Columbus County during a five-month period, according to the sheriff’s office.
James Phillip Sanders II, 48, was taken into custody on July 8 and charged with 17 counts of obtaining a controlled substance by fraud or forgery.
The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office said its Vice and Narcotics investigators were contacted on May 10 by a Tabor City pharmacy about possible forged prescriptions.
Their investigation revealed that Sanders altered an old prescription, changing the doctor’s and patient’s names, and used it multiple times. Investigators said he used the names of several family members, even a deceased one, during the scheme.
He allegedly used the fraudulent prescriptions to obtain oxycodone at pharmacies in Tabor City and Whiteville from Nov. 2018 to April.
During an interview with Vice and Narcotics investigators, Sanders confessed to the crimes.
He was booked into the Columbus County Detention Center under a $97,000 bond.
