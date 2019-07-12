Rockwell man charged with drug trafficking

(Rowan Sheriff's Office)
By David Whisenant | July 12, 2019 at 10:28 AM EDT - Updated July 12 at 10:28 AM

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan Sheriff’s Office completed a six-month drug investigation that resulted in charges for a Rockwell man.

James Timothy Russell, 56, of Wind Swept Way, was charged with four counts of drug trafficking, three counts of drug possession with the intent to sell/deliver, three counts of maintaining a dwelling for controlled substances.

According to the report, undercover officers made five purchases of methamphetamine from Russell beginning in January.

Russell is a past offender, according to court records. Bond was set at $500,000.

