Rockwell man charged with drug trafficking

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan Sheriff’s Office completed a six-month drug investigation that resulted in charges for a Rockwell man.
James Timothy Russell, 56, of Wind Swept Way, was charged with four counts of drug trafficking, three counts of drug possession with the intent to sell/deliver, three counts of maintaining a dwelling for controlled substances.
According to the report, undercover officers made five purchases of methamphetamine from Russell beginning in January.
Russell is a past offender, according to court records. Bond was set at $500,000.
