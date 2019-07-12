Robert’s career night powers Knights to 15-12 win

However, the Stripers scored five runs over the next two innings to trim their deficit to 9-7. In the bottom of that inning, the Knights got the run back. Mendick reached with a one-out single. The next hitter, Trey Michalczewski, laced a two-run homer into the right-field corner, his second with the Knights, to put Charlotte ahead 11-7. Not to be outdone, Robert followed with a 428-foot blast to left for his second home run of the night to give the Knights back-to-back home runs and a 12-7 lead after five innings.