Officials investigating infant death in Chester

CHESTER, S.C. (WBTV) - Chester Police and agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division are currently investigating the death of an infant this morning at a local residence.
Shortly before 8:00 a.m., the mother of the infant called police and reported that the child was unresponsive. Upon arriving at the scene, Medic confirmed that the child was deceased.
The incident occurred at a residence off of Deaver Street in Chester.
Officials investigate all cases involving an infant death that are called into police and no determination has been made at this time as to the cause of death.
This remains an active investigation.
