NCGOP announces new executive director

RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTV) - The North Carolina Republican Party announced who will be their new executive director Friday.
NCGOP Chairman Michael Whatley announced Friday that Jonathan Sink will be the new Executive Director of the NCGOP effective July 22, 2019.
"Jonathan Sink brings a wide variety of experience to the North Carolina Republican Party," stated Chairman Michael Whatley. "I'm pleased he will be at the helm going into one of the most contentious election cycles in the state's history."
Sink comes to the Party after working as general counsel to Republican State Superintendent Mark Johnson in the state’s education department. Prior to that, he served as an attorney and Deputy Chief of Staff for North Carolina’s Speaker of the House, Rep. Tim Moore (R-Cleveland).
Sink also has local school system experience, having spent several years as an in-house attorney on special education and civil rights issues.
"I am incredibly excited about the opportunity to work with Republican leaders and activists across North Carolina to re-elect President Trump, elect a Republican Governor, win back crucial seats on the Supreme Court, and expand Republican majorities in the General Assembly – and I am ready to roll up my sleeves and get to work,” Sink said.
Sink and his wife Leigha live in Raleigh with their three children.
