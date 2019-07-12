Fun facts from the Cheerwine Festival include 5000 hushpuppies and 928 lbs of BBQ

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The 3rd annual Cheerwine Festival held in downtown Salisbury on May 18 was a big hit by anyone’s measure.
The new location, more vendors, and appearance of recording artists Smashmouth combined to draw a crowd estimated to have been in excess of 40,000. That’s a pretty big number, but there were some other big numbers tallied that day that also deserve attention:
-El Patron sold more than 1800 Cheerwine tacos
-House-Autry Mills gave away 5000 hushpuppies
-Mean Mug sold more than 500 Cheerwine frapps
-Mooresville Ice Cream sold 500 Cheerwine floats
-SnoBiz sold more than 500 Cheerwine ice creams
-The Old 97 Kettlecorn Company sold 800 bags
-Timmons Concessions sold more than 200 Cheerwine funnel cakes
-The Hot Dog Shack sold more than 5000 hot dogs
-Southern Made Signs sold 55 carved Cheerwine signs
-WOWZA BBQ sold 928 lbs of BBQ
-Teachers Can Too! sold 227 jars of Centennial Jelly
Those numbers were recently given as part of a presentation to the Salisbury City Council. In addition, several downtown merchants reported that they had record sales on the day of the Cheerwine Festival.
The 2020 Cheerwine Festival is set for May 16.
