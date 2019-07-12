CMS School Board Meets Again to Evaluate Superintendent

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Charlotte Mecklenburg School (CMS) Board of Education held a closed door meeting Friday discussing the job performance of CMS Superintendent Dr. Clayton Wilcox.
The board has been spending time figuring out how to properly evaluate Charlotte’s top educator. Friday, the board spent five hours behind closed doors discussing Wilcox. The superintendent was not present at Friday’s meeting. We are told he was out of town. After the meeting CMS School Board chair Mary McCray said this.
“Great meeting,” CMS School Board Mary McCray said. “Nine board members had a great meeting - OK - thank you all.”
We are told what was discussed Friday will be shared with Wilcox. We are also told the next meeting will include the superintendent. After the closed door meeting - McCray told the media anything pertaining to personnel issues could not be discussed. We are told at the appropriate time the board will make a statement.
In June the board discussed Wilcox’s performance again behind closed doors. The superintendent was present for that meeting. After that meeting, Wilcox said how the meeting went. He didn’t seem alarmed.
“I mean I think this is important for the board and I to have a continuing dialogue about the challenges that we face,” CMS Superintendent Dr. Clayton Wilcox said. “For me it’s not anything out of the ordinary. It’s just a conversation with the board about my performance. It’s part of the evaluation process - so it’s all good.”
No word when the board will meet again to talking about Wilcox. He has been superintendent since July 2017.
