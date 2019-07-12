CMPD searching for suspect charged with multiple car break-ins

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Charlotte are currently asking for the public’s assistance in locating an individual wanted for breaking into vehicles in the area and then removing his electronic monitor while on probation.
Phiedel Tukes, 20, was previously charged with five counts of breaking and entering a motor vehicle as well as larceny of a motor vehicle. He will not be charged with felony conspiracy and damage to property with an electronic monitoring device after removing the monitor in north Charlotte on Friday afternoon.
Tukes is described as being 5′9″ tall and weighing 160 pounds.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the CMPD Electronic Monitoring Unit at 704.432.8888 or to call 911.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.