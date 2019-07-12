Charlotte pair earn National Man & Woman of the Year award for raising cancer research money

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A national award given to the man and woman who raise the most money for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society has been granted to two Charlotteans following their fundraising efforts over the past year.
Robert Hope and Nancy Hamlin were recently named the National Man & Woman o the Year by the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society after raising $647,000 and $891,000 in funds for the society respectfully.
The money raised by the duo will go toward cancer research and had personal meaning for both Hope and Hamlin. Hope nearly lost his life to chronic myleoid leukemia when he was only 20 years old while Hamlin has lost her mother, father, sister and brother to cancer.
In addition to the individual awards granted, the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society also named Charlotte as the #1 market in the country, raising $3 million in only 10 weeks.
