Belk Bowl announces six-year partnership extension with Atlantic Coast Conference

Press release provided by the Charlotte Sports Foundation
Charlotte, N.C. –The Belk Bowl will continue to feature a team from the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) for the next six years, it was announced today by the ACC and the Charlotte Sports Foundation, owner and operator of the game. From 2020 through 2025, the ACC will face an opponent from the Southeastern Conference (SEC) or the Big Ten Conference. The ACC pick will continue to be from the Tier 1 Bowl Group.
The Belk Bowl has featured the ACC every year of the game since its inception in 2002. The ACC has been represented by nine schools over the 17-year history of the game.
Beginning next year, a team from the ACC will face a team from the Big Ten in the Belk Bowl in 2020, 2022 and 2024, and the SEC in 2021, 2023 and 2025. The Big Ten representative will be the fifth selection after the College Football Playoff, while the SEC selection will continue to come from its Pool of Six.
The current affiliation contracts with the ACC and SEC, which began in 2014, run through this year’s game. The SEC has been featured each year since 2014. The bowl has also featured the Big East Conference, the American Athletic Conference and Navy in previous years.
“We are delighted to announce the Belk Bowl has extended our partnership with the ACC through 2025,” said Danny Morrison, Belk Bowl Executive Director. “The ACC has been an anchor for the Belk Bowl since its founding in 2002. The conference has been represented by nine schools so far, and each team has had great fan support while enjoying their time in Charlotte. We are very excited to continue our relationship with the ACC for the next six years.”
College football’s only bowl game to call the Carolinas home, the 2019 Belk Bowl will be played on Tuesday, December 31st, with a 12:00 p.m. EST kickoff at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. Celebrating its 18th year, the Belk Bowl will be televised nationally on ESPN.
Individual public tickets for the 2019 Belk Bowl will go on sale in the fall.
