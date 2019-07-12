Another round of storms, mainly south of I-40 Friday evening

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We are once again seeing another round of afternoon thunderstorms develop, however, Friday they are mainly along and south of I-40 as a slow-moving front pushes south. Rain chances are actually very low for the mountains and neighborhoods north of I-40.
As storms die down Friday evening, temperatures will fall back to the lower 70s with a few fog patches possible.
That front mentioned above will push even farther south on Saturday, so rain chances look to be generally along and south of I-85 and across South Carolina, and most of us won’t have to deal with any rain at all on Sunday.
We’ll hold near 90° again on Saturday before inching up into the lower 90s on Sunday. Keep in mind the heat index will run higher than the actual temperature, as you can tack on a good five degrees to these afternoon readings when the humidity level is factored in.
In the tropics, Tropical Storm Barry is slowly drifting west across the north-central Gulf of Mexico and is expected to make landfall on the Louisiana coast on Saturday.
This strengthening storm is something we’ll continue to monitor, though the forecast generally pushes this system west and away from us, so unless things change dramatically, there’ll be no direct impact on the WBTV viewing area.
Hope you have a great weekend!
Meteorologist Lyndsay Tapases
