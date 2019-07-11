19-year-old reported missing, last seen getting into Cadillac at Lancaster Walmart

Karsyn Lee-Marie Fleisch was seen leaving the Walmart on Hwy 9 Bypass West around 5:48 p.m. on July 8. (Lancaster Police Department)
By WBTV Web Staff | July 11, 2019 at 5:08 PM EDT - Updated July 11 at 5:13 PM

LANCASTER, S.C. (WBTV) - Police in Lancaster are asking for the public’s help find a 19-year-old who has been missing since Monday.

Karsyn Lee-Marie Fleisch was seen leaving the Walmart on Hwy 9 Bypass West around 5:48 p.m. on July 8. Police say surveillance video shows Fleisch get into the passenger seat of a maroon/burgundy Cadillac with tinted windows.

Fleisch is described as a white female, 5′7″ and 120-130 lbs., and a crown tattoo with the word “Believe” on her right wrist. She was last seen wearing two tank tops - one white and the other brown - gray cotton shorts and black shoes.

Lancaster Police posted a photo taken on the day Fleisch disappeared on the department’s Facebook page.

Posted by Lancaster County Sheriff's Office SC on Thursday, July 11, 2019

Anyone who sees Fleisch or has information on her whereabouts are urged to call LPD at 803-283-3313, or Lt. Brian Small at 803-283-1174 or 803-804-5219.

