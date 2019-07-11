19-year-old reported missing, last seen getting into Cadillac at Lancaster Walmart

LANCASTER, S.C. (WBTV) - Police in Lancaster are asking for the public’s help find a 19-year-old who has been missing since Monday.
Karsyn Lee-Marie Fleisch was seen leaving the Walmart on Hwy 9 Bypass West around 5:48 p.m. on July 8. Police say surveillance video shows Fleisch get into the passenger seat of a maroon/burgundy Cadillac with tinted windows.
Fleisch is described as a white female, 5′7″ and 120-130 lbs., and a crown tattoo with the word “Believe” on her right wrist. She was last seen wearing two tank tops - one white and the other brown - gray cotton shorts and black shoes.
Lancaster Police posted a photo taken on the day Fleisch disappeared on the department’s Facebook page.
Anyone who sees Fleisch or has information on her whereabouts are urged to call LPD at 803-283-3313, or Lt. Brian Small at 803-283-1174 or 803-804-5219.
