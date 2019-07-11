Tracking storms here, hurricane watch up for Gulf Coast

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Today will be hot and humid again with afternoon readings back up close to 90°. Nothing too new there. What is new is that we’re tracking a cool front that will up our rain chances today.
Showers and thunderstorms – some on the strong side - will blossom across the mountains early this afternoon, then slowly drift southeast through the Foothills and eventually down into the Piedmont and the Charlotte area late in the day.
That front will loiter on Friday and keep at least a 60% storm chance here then, but as we head into the weekend, lowering rain chances gradually enter the picture.
We’ll hold near 90° again Friday and Saturday before inching up into the lower to perhaps middle 90s on Sunday.
Keep in mind the heat index will run higher than the actual temperature, as you can tack on a good five degrees to these afternoon readings when the humidity level is factored in.
In the tropics, the disturbance we’re tracking in the north-central Gulf of Mexico will eventually become Hurricane Barry before making landfall on the Louisiana coast over the weekend.
This strengthening storm is something we’ll continue to monitor, though the forecast generally pushes this system west and away from us, so unless things change dramatically, there’ll be no direct impact on the WBTV viewing area.
Hope you have a great day!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
