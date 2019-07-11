Three vehicle crash in Salisbury results in emergency responders treating overdose, bystander giving CPR

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A three vehicle crash at the intersection of Lincolnton Road and Jake Alexander Boulevard on Thursday afternoon resulted in firefighters administering an overdose reversing drug to one victim, while a second person was taken away in handcuffs.
The crash happened at around 3:00 pm.
A witness said that a man driving a Toyota Camry crossed Jake Alexander Blvd onto Lincolnton Road and hit a Dodge Charger and a Chevrolet van in the oncoming traffic lanes.
The witness said that a woman in the Toyota was unconscious. Jamie Blakeney, a trained safety officer at her job and the driver of the Dodge, jumped out of her car and began to administer CPR to the woman.
“This car, this gray Camry, lights red, come straight across the intersection while traffic was coming,” Blakeney said, “hits this white van, that swipes mine, tried to keep going. I called 911 and I end up having to pull the lady out and do CPR on her.”
Salisbury firefighters, Salisbury police and Rowan Emergency Services arrived within minutes. Firefighters administered Narcan to the woman who was in the Toyota, according to officials.
“Her lips were blue, I thought she was dead,” Blakeney said. “I had to drag her out on the ground, do CPR until the police arrived.”
The driver of the Toyota was given field sobriety tests by Salisbury police and was later seen handcuffed and placed in a patrol car.
There is no word yet on criminal charges. Injuries were minor, according to police.
This story will be updated as new information becomes available.
