Sources: Second arrest made in deadly Steak 'n Shake shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A second person was charged with murder in a south Charlotte Steak 'n Shake shooting that left one man dead and two others, including the suspect, injured.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say 26-year-old Kiara Murphy was arrested in the case Thursday morning. Murphy dropped off the suspected shooter, 30-year-old Eddie Doh, at the Steak 'n Shake on South Boulevard around 11:30 a.m., according to police.
Doh is accused of entering the restaurant and fatally shooting 48-year-old Darnell Harris, an employee. An officer-involved shooting followed and Doh was injured.
A customer, 53-year-old Robert Carpenter Jr., was reportedly inside the restaurant and trying to eat when he was shot. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive, police say.
Doh remains hospitalized, but after being released, he will be served warrants for murder, attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, robbery with a dangerous weapon, attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm by felon and possession of a stolen firearm.
Murphy was interviewed Thursday morning. In addition to murder, Murphy was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy to commit armed robbery.
“Evidence gathered during the investigation revealed that the suspect was responsible for shooting both victims,” police said of Doh. Police said they found multiple weapons on scene and they are working to determine who the weapons belonged to.
“He gave his life trying to help others. He saved lives that day,” CMPD Police Chief Kerr Putney said of Harris. “Mr. Harris was not armed.”
Police arrived at the restaurant and heard shots fired. The officers then encountered an armed man and, according to to CMPD, “perceived an imminent, lethal threat and discharged a firearm.”
Pineville Police identified the two officers who fired as Officer Donald Ingram and Officer Travis Naito. The department said Officer Ingram has 12 years of law enforcement experience and Officer Naito has 13 months.
No officers were injured. Carpenter and Doh both remain in the hospital and are expected to survive, police said Thursday.
Thursday, detectives announced they connected Doh and Murphy to a July 3 robber at East Coast Wings.
Doh was previously charged and convicted for accessory after the fact to first-degree murder in connection with the October 2011 murder of a 17-year-old girl. He was initially sentenced to 87-114 months in prison.
Doh was released from prison in January, two years before his maximum sentence release date of February 2021. Court records show Eddie Doh served 89 months in prison after he pleaded guilty to accessory after the fact in the murder of 17-year-old Aerial Patterson.
