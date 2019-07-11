SC man accused of abandoning chained dogs with no food, water after one dies

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - A man was arrested Tuesday after deputies say he left two dogs chained up and abandoned on a property in Rock Hill, leading to one of the animal’s death.
The investigation began on March 5 when deputies were called to a property on Lesslie Highway for reports of one deceased and one malnourished dog. The person who reported the dogs told officials they believed the animals had been there for at least three weeks.
**WARNING: Graphic details included below.**
When the deputies got to the property, they found one dog chained to a telephone pole with no food, water or shelter. The dog, which had scrapes and scratches all over its body, “appeared to be sick and starving, due to it being very skinny and its ribs were showing,” the report states.
Another dog on the property, chained to a tree, was deceased. Officials said it appeared that it “had been lying there for a while.” That dog also had ribs showing, and had no food, water or shelter nearby.
After multiple phone calls, deputies were able to get in contact with the owner of the dogs and the man renting the property, 28-year-old Micah Jawayne Cunningham. He told deputies, the report states, that he had put the dogs there “to guard the property” roughly two weeks earlier.
Cunningham admitted to not being back to the property in over a week and said he had not fed the dogs, the report states.
Cunningham then came to the property and signed over custody of the dogs to York County Animal Control so a full veterinarian’s report could be conducted, as well as a necropsy of the deceased dog.
On March 13, based on the results of both reports, a warrant was issued Cunningham’s arrest. On Tuesday, Cunningham was arrested on Cherry Road and charged with cruelty to animals.
No further information has been released.
