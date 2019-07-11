Road closed after pedestrian struck, seriously injured in west Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A pedestrian was struck and seriously injured, causing a road to close in west Charlotte Thursday afternoon.
According to Medic, the incident happened near the intersection of Wilkinson Boulevard and Ashley Road.
Emergency officials say one person was treated for serious injuries and taken to the hospital.
According to Charlotte police, the inbound lanes of Wilkinson Boulevard are closed at Ashley Road due to the accident.
Officers say the alternate route is Donald Ross Rd to West Blvd to Remount Rd.
There’s no word on what happened in the accident or any further information.
This is a developing story.
