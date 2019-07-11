Police: Woman reportedly stabbed in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police says a woman told them that she was stabbed in Charlotte Wednesday night.
According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the incident happened on Chelsea Jade Lane around 10:30 p.m.
Officers responded to the scene in reference to an assault with a deadly weapon.
Police say a woman called 911 and told them that she was stabbed by her god daughter.
Officers located the suspect a short time later on Covecreek Drive.
According to Medic, the woman was taken to the hospital to be treated for serious injuries.
There’s no word on the circumstances surrounding the shooting ad no further information was released.
