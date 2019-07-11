Police say woman beaten by boyfriend in car on I-85 and at home after argument over Snapchat

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Salisbury woman suffered what police say was a brutal beating at the hands of her boyfriend overnight.
According to the report, Joshua Paul Long, 31, and his girlfriend were eating dinner at the Twin Peaks restaurant in Concord when they began arguing because Long would not allow her to see what he posted on the social media site Snapchat.
The couple left the restaurant and started driving back to Salisbury on I-85. Police say Long began to beat the woman while driving and that she unsuccessfully attempted to jump out of the window.
Once they were back at their home on Beachnut Lane, Long allegedly took a broomstick and began beating the woman.
The woman was able to use the SOS feature on her phone to alert her mother that she was in trouble. The mother called Salisbury Police and officers quickly arrived on the scene.
Initially, Long refused to let officers inside the house. An investigator began talking to Long using the police car PA system, and then by phone. After some time had passed, Long allowed the woman to leave the house.
The woman was treated at the scene by Rowan Emergency Services, then taken to the hospital where she was treated and later released.
Long was jailed without bond on a charge of assault on a female. He has a first court appearance on Thursday.
According to court records, Long has prior convictions for assault on a female and false imprisonment.
Long told police that he is an employee of the Germain Racing NASCAR team based in Lexington. Long’s name appears on several NASCAR event team rosters, including several from 2018 listing him as an “underneath mechanic” for GO FAS Racing.
