Get your tickets for the Panthers annual Fun Fest

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - With football season in their sights, the Carolina Panthers will return to Charlotte’s very own Bank of America Stadium during the teams annual Fan Fest on August 2.
To kick off this event, fans can cheer on their favorite players while the team practices and enjoy performances from the Top Cats, Sir Purr, and the Black and Blue Crew.
Fan Fest wouldn’t be complete with out a firework and laser show to reign in good luck for the Panthers upcoming season.
Tickets, at the cost of $5, go on sale Friday on Panthers.com. Not only do tickets grant access to an unforgettable, 'thers-filled night, but all tickets purchased for this event benefit Charlotte charities to serve community-wide needs throughout the Carolina’s.
Grab your foam fingers because at 6 p.m. on August 2, gates will be open.
Tickets are mobile delivery only and will be limited to six per account. Panthers officials say normal stadium policies will be in place: Transparent, plastic, vinyl or PVC bags smaller than 12″ x 6″ x 12″ will be allowed after inspection.
