Building evacuated, 34 patients evaluated after possible CO incident in south Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Thirty-four patients are being evaluated by Medic after a reported carbon monoxide incident at a business in south Charlotte.
The incident happened after 11:30 a.m. at a multi-story office building on Regency Executive Park Drive, which is off Nations Ford Road near I-77. Officials have not said what exactly happened, but Medic confirmed two of their mass casualty buses were at the scene.
Charlotte Fire Department was also at the scene. The department said the building had been evacuated due to an unknown odor.
**This is a developing story and will be updated.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.