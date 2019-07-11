Man dies after crashing car into Gastonia animal hospital

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - A man died after crashing his car into an animal hospital in Gastonia early Thursday morning, officials say.
The man, whose identity has not been released, was reportedly going 60 miles per hour in a 45-mile-per-hour zone when he barreled into the Eastridge Animal Hospital on E Franklin Boulevard. The shelter sustained damage in the incident but no animals were hurt.
Vaccinations and medicines were destroyed in the crash and half of the animal hospital is without power.
Animals were either sent home or transferred to other animal hospitals. The hospital will be closed Thursday. There’s no word on when the center will reopen.
